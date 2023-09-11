城市生活

華盛頓州商務部撥款 14.5 萬美元用於擴大互聯網接入

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $14.5 million in grants to support digital navigator services and expand access to high-speed internet. These grants aim to provide one-on-one technical support, devices, and subscriptions to underserved communities across the state.

Currently, nearly 240,000 households in Washington do not have access to high-speed internet, and 4% of households lack a computing device. The grants will support three organizations in providing resources to individuals and groups such as job seekers, students, English language learners, Medicaid clients, people experiencing poverty, and seniors.

The digital navigator services funded by these grants will include a hotline for community members to schedule appointments with a digital navigator, distribution of internet-capable devices, and digital skills training. The projects will be carried out in partnership with community-based organizations, including libraries, healthcare providers, and non-profits focused on multicultural and education issues.

The grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

  1. Equity in Education Coalition – $10,223,042
  2. Community Health Network of Washington – $3,846,000
  3. Nisqually Indian Tribe – $430,958

The Equity in Education Coalition will partner with community organizations to provide digital literacy skills training and a multilingual call-in center. They will also distribute internet-capable devices, smartphones, and other equipment. The Community Health Network of Washington will deliver digital navigation support through their network of nonprofit Community Health Centers, providing care to over 1 million patients statewide. The Nisqually Indian Tribe consortium will collaborate with various organizations to offer digital navigation services, digital skills classes, and discounted or free internet services.

The Department of Commerce received 26 applications for the grants, highlighting the significant demand for internet access and digital skills training in the state. The chosen organizations will work as force multipliers, serving as hubs for providing digital navigation services through partnerships with other community entities.

This is the third year of the Digital Navigator Program grants, with over 213,000 Washington residents already benefiting from these services. The program aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all residents have equal opportunities to thrive in a digital society.

Sources: Washington State Department of Commerce

