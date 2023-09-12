了解病毒式星空土豆剪輯背後的物理原理

Last week, a video clip of a Starfield player stuffing 20,000 potatoes into their ship’s cockpit went viral. While the audacity of such a feat garnered attention, the real fascination lies in the fact that all those potatoes “have physics.” But what does it mean for something to “have physics”? Why are people so amazed by a pile of tumbling potatoes in a space exploration game?

To understand this phenomenon, we reached out to several game developers for insight. Nikita Luzhanskyi, an Unreal Engine developer, explained how collisions between objects are calculated in games. Essentially, when two objects collide in real life, physics come into play. However, in virtual spaces, computers need time to calculate the physics for every object involved. The more objects in the mix, the more calculations are needed, making things more complex.

Luzhanskyi also highlighted that games operate at a certain frame rate, such as 60 frames per second (fps). Within each second, the game engine processes input data, applies it to the game world, calculates object interactions, and renders the image on the screen. The more objects there are, the more checks the engine needs to perform for realistic interactions. However, exceeding the upper limit of the frame rate can cause the game to slow down, which is undesirable for players.

Calculating object movement in a game involves using multiple algorithms to calculate small movements between ticks or time intervals. Factors like acceleration, speed, and collisions are taken into account. Achieving realistic collisions with hundreds or thousands of objects requires efficient and fast code.

The genius of the Starfield potato clip lies in the fact that despite having 20,000 potatoes colliding with each other, the floor, and a moving door, they behave like actual potatoes. Liam Tart, lead artist at Unknown Worlds, explains that although the potatoes may appear still, they are actually simulating physics at all times. Usually, when objects are in close proximity, collisions cause bouncing and wobbling, but the potatoes in the clip move gently only when the door opens. Managing to simulate 20,000+ potatoes without a significant drop in frame rate is an impressive feat.

Megan Fox, founder of Glass Bottom Games, further highlights the potential challenges that could have arisen from this simulation. She explains the difference between CPU physics, which run on the computer, and GPU physics, which run on the graphics card. While GPU physics are more suitable for self-contained simulations, CPU physics are better for interactive simulations involving player interactions. The fact that the potato simulation was achieved using CPU physics adds to the awe-inspiring nature of the clip.

In conclusion, the viral Starfield potato clip showcases the intricacies of physics simulations in games. The sheer number of potatoes involved presented a challenge in terms of computational power and code optimization. The fact that the potatoes behaved like real potatoes despite their virtual environment is what makes this clip truly mind-blowing.

來源：

– Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, as quoted in the source article

– Nikita Luzhanskyi, Unreal Engine developer at Pingle Studio

– Liam Tart, lead artist at Unknown Worlds

– Megan Fox, founder of Glass Bottom Games [IGN interview]