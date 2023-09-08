城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

如何在 Starfield 出售違禁品賺錢

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何在 Starfield 出售違禁品賺錢

Summary: Making money in Starfield can be a time-consuming process, but there are ways to expedite the process. One of the easiest methods is selling contraband, illicit items such as harvested organs, found in enemy buildings and ships. Contraband is marked with a yellow symbol and can be sold for a significant profit. The best place to sell contraband is The Den, a space station located in The Wolf system. To dock your ship at The Den, you need to get within 500m of the station. Inside The Den, you’ll find the Trade Authority vendor, who has 11,000 credits available and offers a convenient location to sell your contraband.

When selling contraband at The Den, you won’t be scanned upon arrival, even though it is a UC military structure. To reset the Trade Authority vendor’s credits, you need to wait a total of 48 hours, either by sitting or sleeping for 24 hours twice. There are chairs in front of the Trade Authority for your convenience.

It’s important to note that The Den in The Wolf system is the correct location, as there is also an old, destroyed Den. Additionally, there is a chance you might encounter a Trade Authority Merchant ship while traveling through space, but it’s recommended to sell at The Den to ensure a guaranteed spot.

If you want to maximize your earnings from contraband, consider investing in the Commerce Skill as early as possible. This social skill allows you to sell items for 10% more and becomes more profitable with each rank.

Overall, selling contraband in Starfield is a lucrative way to make money quickly. Remember to be cautious and avoid getting caught with contraband by using shielded cargo or fast-traveling out of the area before security scans your ship.

Source: IGN – Miranda Sanchez, Executive Editor of Guides at IGN

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

Garena 的新活動：手臂揮動表情及更多內容等待自由射擊玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

一顆明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論