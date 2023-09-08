城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

玩家在星空中創造出超強的飛船

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
玩家在星空中創造出超強的飛船

A player in the popular game Starfield has created what may be the most overpowered ship possible. Redditor Solace_of_the_Thorns discovered a unique strategy that makes the ship virtually immune to frontal damage. By positioning the ship’s midpoint above and to the left of the actual ship, known as the “L-Wing,” enemy ships are unable to hit the ship directly.

The concept behind the L-Wing is that enemy ships typically target the midpoint of your ship, which is calculated by the intersection of the farthest two points on the X, Y, and Z axes. However, by placing the midpoint of the L-Wing in empty space rather than within the ship, the ship becomes incredibly difficult to hit.

Although stray shots can still hit the ship, any on-target shots will miss due to the offset midpoint. This means that as the player gets closer to the enemy, the enemy’s accuracy decreases, making the L-Wing extremely advantageous in dogfights.

Visually, the L-Wing is not the most aesthetically pleasing ship, with the main part of the ship filled with habitat modules and a long, thin arm extending out to one side, creating an “L” shape. However, the ship’s design prioritizes functionality over appearance, allowing the player to emerge unscathed from encounters with high-level enemy pirates.

Players interested in creating their own ships in Starfield can consult IGN’s Starfield ship guide for helpful tips and strategies.

In conclusion, the L-Wing ship design in Starfield has provided players with a clever and effective way to create an overpowered ship. By exploiting the game’s mechanics and positioning the midpoint outside of the ship, players can achieve near-immunity to frontal damage, making them formidable opponents in combat.

來源：
– Solace_of_the_Thorns (Reddit)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

在 GameStop 預訂《超級馬里奧兄弟奇蹟》並獲得獨家獎勵物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員創造了可以在復雜環境中導航的“無腦”軟機器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

釋放歐洲電信行業大數據的潛力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論