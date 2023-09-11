城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Bethesda 與 AMD 的合作使 AMD GPU 和 CPU 受益

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Bethesda 與 AMD 的合作使 AMD GPU 和 CPU 受益

Recently, Bethesda’s partnership with AMD for their upcoming game, Starfield, has been gaining attention among PC gamers. According to a detailed analysis by Digital Foundry, it seems that Starfield has been optimized to perform better on AMD GPUs and CPUs compared to their Intel and Nvidia counterparts.

AMD is the exclusive PC partner of Starfield, and they have been working closely with Bethesda engineers to optimize the game for AMD hardware. This collaboration has resulted in better performance on AMD systems. For example, Digital Foundry found that with AMD’s previous-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT paired with Intel’s Core i9-12900K, the game runs around 46% faster compared to Nvidia’s previous-generation RTX 3080 on the same system.

While average frame rates are lower with the RTX 3080, frame times also suffer with regular spiking. It appears that the ultra shadow quality setting may be the culprit for this issue. Changing this setting might improve performance, especially on older Nvidia GPUs.

Additionally, Digital Foundry discovered some strange performance anomalies with Intel CPUs. Enabling hyperthreading on Intel chips actually leads to worse average frame rates compared to when it’s turned off. On the other hand, turning off SMT on AMD CPUs doesn’t affect frame rates as much but does cause frame times to be more inconsistent.

Overall, Digital Foundry concludes that Starfield seems to be optimized for AMD systems but not so much for Intel and Nvidia ones. They suggest that Bethesda should work on optimizing the game better for these platforms, and Intel and Nvidia should release updated drivers over time.

Concerns have been raised by PC gamers who were expecting the game to perform well on their Nvidia and Intel systems. Bethesda’s director, Todd Howard, mentioned in an interview that the game has been optimized for PCs and pushes the boundaries of technology. However, some players hope that future updates and driver releases will improve the game’s performance on non-AMD systems.

資料來源：邊緣

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論