城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Starfield Becomes Bethesda’s Biggest Game Launch with Six Million Players

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield Becomes Bethesda’s Biggest Game Launch with Six Million Players

According to developer Bethesda, more than six million players have already played Starfield, making it the largest game launch in the history of the company. This milestone was announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This achievement is significant because it marks the first time that a Bethesda game has reached six million players in such a short amount of time. One of the contributing factors to this success is the inclusion of Starfield in the Xbox Game Pass, which provided players with easy access to the game. However, it’s important to note that Starfield’s player count does not include PlayStation users, as the game is not available on that platform.

Earlier this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had surpassed one million concurrent players across all platforms, including Steam. On Steam, Starfield consistently had around 250,000 players at its daily concurrent user peak. This number has remained relatively stable since the game’s early access release, indicating that many players were eager to jump into the game as soon as possible.

With the official release of Starfield, even more players are expected to join the game, especially those who were waiting for its availability on Xbox Game Pass. It’s clear that the anticipation for Starfield has been high, and its successful launch demonstrates the immense popularity of Bethesda’s games.

Overall, Starfield’s achievement of six million players in such a short period is a testament to its wide appeal and the excitement surrounding its release. It will be interesting to see how the player count continues to grow in the coming weeks and months.

來源：
– X（以前的 Twitter）
– Phil Spencer (Xbox boss)
- 蒸汽
– Xbox 遊戲通行證

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論