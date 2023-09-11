城市生活

《Starfield》將於 2024 年獲得官方 Mod 支持

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《Starfield》將於 2024 年獲得官方 Mod 支持

According to Todd Howard, the development chief at Bethesda, Starfield will be receiving official mod support in 2024. While no specific release date was provided, Howard hinted that the mod support will likely be implemented through the Creation Kit, which was previously used for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Mod support allows players to modify and customize the game, expanding its possibilities. Howard mentioned, “Once mods are supported, you’ll be able to do almost anything, just like in our previous games. Mod support will be available next year, and we love mods too, so we’ll go all-in.”

The Creation Kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim provided players with the same tools that Bethesda used to create the games. This allowed for the development of more advanced mods with greater ease. It is logical to assume that Starfield’s version of the Creation Kit will be released a year after the game’s launch, similar to the release timelines of its predecessors.

Despite the absence of official mod support, players have already created a variety of mods for Starfield. These range from quirky and unconventional creations to more practical additions, such as DLSS Support and a field of view slider. Players even developed a mod to address what IGN referred to as a “shockingly bad” inventory management system.

While installing unofficial mods may disable achievements in the game, dedicated modders have found ways around this limitation. They have made modifications to restore the ability to earn achievements even with mods installed.

For more information on how to install mods for Starfield and other aspects of the game, IGN offers a comprehensive Starfield Guide. Additionally, fans can explore the new Starfield merchandise available in the IGN Store.

In IGN’s review, Starfield received a 7/10 rating, with praise for its expansive roleplaying quests and enjoyable combat. Despite facing challenges, the game’s appeal remains strong.

定義：
– Mod support: A feature that allows players to modify and customize a game by adding or changing elements.
– Creation Kit: A set of tools provided by Bethesda that enables players to develop mods using assets and features from the game.

來源：
– Famitsu (Translated by IGN)
– IGN

