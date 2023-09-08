Mod Madness：在星空中釋放創造力

In just one week since its release, the modding community has already produced an impressive array of Starfield mods on NexusMods. While many of these mods offer practical gameplay enhancements and visual improvements, there’s also a delightful collection of more light-hearted and whimsical additions to the game.

One standout mod is the Vasco Retexture created by modder Bulwarkhd. This mod transforms the robot companion in Starfield into none other than Thomas the Tank Engine. Beware, though, as the sight of a talking Thomas can be mildly unsettling, reminiscent of a twisted Frankenstein creation.

Another favorite among players is the Garfield mod by J8oot. This mod turns the main menu into a tribute to the lasagna-loving orange cat. The clever rhyming in the name adds an extra touch of charm to this modification.

Modders have also incorporated famous characters from other video games into Starfield. XDAEMONIUMX crafted an Isaac Clarke mod from the Dead Space series, seamlessly integrating the character into Starfield’s mining narrative. ACACYN, on the other hand, created a Samus Aran mod that allows players to embody the iconic Metroid-fighting bounty hunter, complete with a customized ship.

PlayStation fans have found ways to bring their beloved console into the Xbox-exclusive Starfield. Whether it’s changing the flashlight to display the PlayStation logo, altering controller icons, or adding a cheeky “Playstation Exclusive” banner to the Message of the Day, these mods showcase the dedication of the gaming community.

For fans of the Xbox team, there are options too. Modder Bub offers a mod that removes repetitive takeoff, landing, and docking animations, resulting in a quicker transition to new locations. While this may enhance gameplay speed, some players argue that it breaks immersion.

Ixion XVII took a more whimsical approach by defying the laws of physics, allowing players to experience lower gravity, resulting in endless jetpack-powered flights across the stars. Additionally, Zzyxzz created a mod that removes combat music, offering a more serene and atmospheric ambience.

Lastly, in addition to these amusing mods, players have also encountered some entertaining bugs in Starfield, as is customary in Bethesda’s games. For a roundup of these amusing glitches, Victoria’s article provides an enjoyable read.

With this growing selection of mods, Starfield players can truly unleash their creativity and tailor the game to their own preferences, whether that means adding famous characters, tweaking gameplay mechanics, or simply injecting a bit of lightheartedness into their interstellar adventures.

