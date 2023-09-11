城市生活

托德·霍華德 (Todd Howard) 確認 Starfield 將於 2024 年獲得官方 Mod 支持

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a recent interview with Famitsu, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, revealed that official mod support, known as the Creation Kit, will be coming to Starfield next year.

Mod support has been a popular feature in recent Bethesda games, such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, allowing players to easily create and install mods on both PC and console versions of the games. However, details about Starfield’s mod support had been scarce until now.

When asked about what players could expect from mods in Starfield, Howard casually mentioned that mod support would be available in 2024, stating, “We love it too, so we’ll do it in a big way.”

While it remains unclear what “doing it in a big way” means exactly, Howard’s comment suggests that Bethesda has ambitious plans for mod support in Starfield. In previous games, mod support allowed players to create unique experiences, from turning dragons into Macho Man Randy Savage monsters in Skyrim to adding dialogue options in Fallout 4.

As fans eagerly await the official mod support for Starfield, more details are expected to be revealed in the future. In the meantime, players can explore the cosmos without mods or check out the Starfield Strategy Guide for assistance.

Source: Todd Howard interview with Famitsu

