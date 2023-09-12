城市生活

Spotify is continuing to enhance its collection of personalized playlists with the introduction of its latest feature, daylist. This ever-evolving playlist is designed to adapt to your moods throughout the day, offering a unique listening experience tailored to each user.

Joining the ranks of Discovery Weekly, On Repeat, and genre mixes, daylist is a continuously refreshed playlist that aims to cater to “every version of you.” The playlist updates multiple times a day, incorporating new tracks and titles based on your historical engagement with the Spotify app.

For example, if you typically listen to upbeat and happy music in the mornings, daylist may suggest a playlist titled “bedroom pop banger early morning.” Alongside these quirky subtitles, you can expect to discover new tracks and an updated title each time the playlist refreshes.

This new feature builds upon Spotify’s understanding of music metadata, which enabled the launch of Niche Mixes earlier this year. Niche Mixes allowed users to input specific activities, vibes, or aesthetics to receive a customized playlist in return. With daylist, Spotify combines these “vibes” with your Spotify usage data to create an all-in-one playlist that showcases your preferred music throughout the day.

The playlist updates frequently, incorporating the “niche music and microgenres” you typically stream during specific times of the day and week. Additionally, the graphics of daylist adapt to reflect the time of day, transitioning from a bright yellowish hue in the morning to sunset colors in the evening and a darker black for late-night listening.

Moreover, daylist comes with a built-in sharing feature designed for social media. Users can easily share a ready-made screenshot, personalized sticker, or customizable sharecard to showcase their daylist to friends and followers. The playlist can also be saved to the user’s Library for convenient access.

Daylist is launching for both free and Premium users in English-speaking markets, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. Spotify plans to expand availability to more users globally in the coming months.

