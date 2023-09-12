Specialized 發布新款 Roubaix SL8 耐力公路自行車

Specialized has unveiled the latest version of its popular Roubaix endurance road bike, called the Roubaix SL8. This new model is available in different spec options and is a successor to the Tarmac SL8. Although there was no previous Roubaix SL7, Specialized wanted to bring its top-flight models under the same name.

The Roubaix has been a mainstay in Specialized’s lineup for almost two decades, with its carbon fiber frame and innovative Futureshock suspension technology. It gained fame when Peter Sagan rode it to victory at Paris-Roubaix in 2016. Specialized claims that the Roubaix SL8 is the fastest bike in the endurance road category, with optimized aerodynamics that eliminate four watts of drag.

To achieve improved aerodynamics, the Roubaix SL8 features a new fork shape, revised down tube design, and dropped seat stays. Specialized has also reduced the frame weight by 50 grams through carbon fiber layup optimization. The frame geometry remains largely unchanged, except for a 10mm increase in height at the front to accommodate the new Future Shock suspension system.

Speaking of the Future Shock, the Roubaix SL8 introduces the brand new Future Shock 3.0 platform. This front suspension system provides 20mm of travel and 30mm of stack height adjustment, enhancing comfort and compliance. It comes in three spec tiers and offers five spring rates and additional pre-load washers for customization. The top-end 3.3 unit is hydraulically damped for a smoother ride, while the 3.2 units have pre-set compression for maximum smoothness. The 3.1 units have adjustable preload.

To create a balanced ride feel, Specialized developed its Pavé seatpost and dropped seatpost clamp design, known as Aftershock technology. The carbon layup of the seatpost reduces impacts and vibrations while improving power transfer. According to Specialized, the Roubaix SL8 delivers a 53% reduction in initial impacts at the handlebars compared to other road bikes.

The Roubaix SL8 is available in seven models, with the S-Works version sporting a Sram Red AXS groupset and Roval Terra CLX II wheelset. There is also an S-Works frameset available for custom builds. The rest of the models come in multiple paint options and feature a mix of Shimano and Sram components.

Overall, the Specialized Roubaix SL8 represents a significant upgrade in aerodynamics, suspension technology, and ride comfort, making it an ideal choice for endurance-oriented cyclists.

定義：

– Endurance road bike: A type of road bike designed for long-distance rides, providing comfort and stability.

– Futureshock suspension technology: A front suspension system that absorbs shocks and vibrations for a smoother ride.

– Carbon fiber layup: The arrangement and orientation of carbon fiber sheets within a composite material, which affects the overall strength and stiffness of the frame.

– Aerodynamics: The study of how air flows around objects, such as a bicycle, to reduce drag and improve performance.

Sources: Specialized