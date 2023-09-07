城市生活

新洩露的 OnePlus 12 渲染圖顯示升級後的相機模塊

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 smartphone is slated for release later this year, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its unveiling. While the official launch is still months away, several leaks and reports have already provided glimpses into what the OnePlus 12 has in store. Recently, a set of 5K renders of the OnePlus 12 has surfaced, showcasing the device’s design in detail.

These leaked renders, shared by MySmartPrice in collaboration with OnLeaks, offer a comprehensive view of both the front and back of the OnePlus 12. One notable aspect that stands out is the upgraded camera module. While the overall design maintains similarities with previous leaks, there are noticeable changes to the camera setup. Unlike previous renders, this iteration does not feature the steel plate beneath the camera sensors. Additionally, the branding of renowned camera company Hasselblad has been simplified to a sleek ‘H’ logo.

Apart from these changes, the OnePlus 12 retains its core design elements, including the curved display, punch-hole selfie camera, and circular camera module. The renders depict the device in black with a sandstone-like finish. Other familiar design features like the alert slider and power button can be found on the right side, which aligns with OnePlus’ signature design language. Overall, the OnePlus 12 bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.

While the design details are now clearer, tech enthusiasts are equally curious about the specifications of the OnePlus 12. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect: a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera setup is rumored to consist of a 50MP Sony IMX9xx 1/1.4-inch sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The device is expected to house a 5,400mAh battery and support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Software-wise, the OnePlus 12 will likely run on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14.

With these leaked renders and expected specifications, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be an exciting flagship smartphone that is sure to catch the attention of tech enthusiasts and smartphone users alike.

