城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

星空指南：如何找到並掌握脅差武士刀

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
星空指南：如何找到並掌握脅差武士刀

Starfield offers a variety of weapons for players to customize their characters and playstyles. One of the standout weapons is the Wakizashi, a katana that allows players to engage in close-quarters combat. With the right skills, the Wakizashi can deal massive damage and provide unique perks such as bleeding effects and increased damage against humans.

To find the Wakizashi in Starfield, players need to travel to the luminescent city Neon on Volii Alpha, located in the Volii star system. The city is southeast of the starting location, Alpha Centauri galaxy, and can be accessed after completing a few main quests. Once in Neon, players should head to the Ebbside district near the Volii Hotel.

Here, players will find Frankie’s Grab + Go, a shop with a secret entrance to the hideout of the Seokguh Syndicate. The easiest way to enter is by convincing the shop owner, Franchesca Moore, to open the door for you. Alternatively, players can pickpocket her keycard. Once inside the hideout, players should explore the building until they find a yellow weapon case on a table. Inside the case is the Syndicate Enforcer, an epic Wakizashi.

Another way to acquire the Wakizashi involves joining the Strikers, a rival gang of the Seokguh Syndicate. As players progress through the side-narrative involving the Strikers, they will eventually have a chance to purchase a common Wakizashi from the arms dealer Hatchet.

To fully maximize the power of the Wakizashi, players should focus on upgrading specific character attributes. In the Combat Tree, skills like Crippling and Dueling can increase damage output and survival. In the Physical Tree, skills like Martial Arts and Rejuvenation enhance critical hit chances and regenerate health.

With these skills, players can become unstoppable cyber ronin, cutting through enemies with ease. The Wakizashi’s high damage output allows players to take down enemies quickly, making it a formidable weapon against both humans and creatures. However, bosses may require more effort due to their increased health and resistances.

Overall, the Wakizashi katana is a powerful weapon in Starfield that can be obtained through specific locations and quests. With the right skills and upgrades, players can become deadly melee combatants and enjoy the satisfying experience of wielding a katana in a futuristic setting.

來源：
– Starfield’s Campaign Is A Lot Shorter Than You Think
– The Week In Games: What’s Releasing Beyond Pikmin 4

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論