By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Slack 整合人工智能以實現高效的工作場所溝通

As remote and hybrid work setups become more common, businesses are facing the challenge of managing an overwhelming volume of workplace communication. To address this issue, Slack, a leading online collaboration platform, is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) integration into its service.

Slack, with a user base of over 20 million according to Statista, aims to provide users with simpler and more efficient tools that enhance workplace productivity. The AI integration will offer the ability to summarize communication channels, making it easier for users to quickly understand the most important information. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who have been away on vacation or a break and need to catch up.

Furthermore, Slack’s AI will also be capable of assisting users in finding specific information within their messages. Users can ask questions, and the AI assistant will retrieve relevant data from messages, channels, and files, creating a convenient summary for quick reference.

The AI features are currently in the pilot testing phase and interested customers can sign up on Slack’s website to participate. Pricing details will be shared closer to the official launch, and Slack is eager to gather feedback from pilot participants to shape the pricing structure.

By integrating AI technology, Slack aims to streamline workplace communication and improve overall productivity. This move is in line with the increasing trend of AI integration in various industries, as businesses recognize the benefits of leveraging AI to enhance their operations.

Overall, Slack’s AI integration holds the promise of enabling users to stay on top of communication, find important information quickly, and ultimately maximize their efficiency in the workplace.

來源：
– Statista (user base statistic)

