新加坡金融管理局向數字資產交易所 AsiaNext 頒發牌照

薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded a license to AsiaNext, a digital asset exchange joint venture formed by Switzerland’s SIX Group. AsiaNext has been granted the status of a Recognized Market Operator (RMO), allowing it to operate an organized market for securities and collective investment schemes. In addition, the firm received an in-principle approval for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license in June.

AsiaNext CEO, Chong Kok Kee, considers this recognition by MAS as a positive development for the industry. He believes that responsible firms can now work towards achieving mainstream adoption of digital assets within a safe ecosystem.

Established in 2021, AsiaNext is a joint venture between SIX Group and SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based financial firm, SBI Group. This digital asset exchange is specifically aimed at institutional clients and aims to provide services to banks, family offices, asset managers, broker-dealers, prime brokers, hedge funds, and market makers. With the RMO and CMS licenses, AsiaNext will offer integrated listing, trading, and post-trade services for digital assets.

The decision to establish AsiaNext’s headquarters in Singapore stems from the country’s favorable regulatory environment for fintech firms. Singapore’s commitment to fostering innovation and its recognition as a global digital asset trading hub were crucial factors in SBI Digital Asset Holdings’ CEO, Fernando Luis Vázquez Cao’s, decision.

This latest license granted by MAS to AsiaNext showcases Singapore’s continued support for the development and growth of the digital asset industry. It positions Singapore as an attractive destination for fintech companies looking to operate in a regulated and forward-thinking environment.

定義：
– Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Singapore’s central bank and financial regulatory authority.
– Recognized Market Operator (RMO): A license granted by the MAS to operate an organized market for securities and collective investment schemes.
– Capital Markets Services (CMS) license: A license granted by the MAS to provide various regulated activities related to securities and derivatives trading.

Sources: MAS, AsiaNext CEO Chong Kok Kee, SBI Digital Asset Holdings CEO Fernando Luis Vázquez Cao.

薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

