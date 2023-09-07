城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

馬里奧大使之謎：查爾斯·馬丁內特的新角色

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
馬里奧大使之謎：查爾斯·馬丁內特的新角色

In a surprising turn of events, legendary voice actor Charles Martinet is no longer going to portray Mario in future Nintendo games. Instead, he will take on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” This announcement left fans confused and curious about what this new position entails and why Martinet is no longer voicing the beloved Italian-American plumber.

To address these questions, Nintendo and Martinet released a cute video in which they discuss their past together and their friendship. While the video includes personal anecdotes and memories, it also attempts to shed light on the role of a “Mario Ambassador.” However, the explanation remains vague.

In the video, game director Shigeru Miyamoto praises Martinet for his dedication to spreading joy and putting smiles on people’s faces through his portrayal of Mario. Miyamoto states that Martinet will continue to travel the world, meet fans, and perform the familiar voices at events, sign autographs, and engage with the community. Nevertheless, the video fails to reveal who will voice Mario in future games or why Martinet is no longer in the role after nearly 30 years.

Although the specifics of Martinet’s new role as a “Mario Ambassador” remain unclear, it is evident that Nintendo values his iconic portrayal of the character. The company wants to maintain the magic Martinet brings to the role, even if he is not cast in future Mario games.

As fans eagerly await the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, they are left wondering who will now voice Mario and what this means for the future of the franchise. October will be a month of both nostalgia and reinvention for Mario fans, as the game takes a new gameplay direction with a new voice actor leading the way.

來源：
– “Not Even Charles Martinet Knows What A ‘Mario Ambassador’ Is” – OffEnglish
– “Longtime Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet ‘Stepping Back’ From Role” – Source not provided

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論