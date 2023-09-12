城市生活

蘋果與三星合作開發 iPhone 15 系列 OLED 面板

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
According to recent reports, Apple will be relying on Samsung to provide the majority of OLED panels for their upcoming iPhone 15 series. This decision came after BOE’s OLED panels failed Apple’s quality control test, leading the American company to turn to its Korean partner.

Originally, LG and Samsung were expected to provide LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, while BOE was supposed to deliver panels for LTPS OLED screens on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, Apple found that BOE’s products did not meet their requirements, prompting them to reallocate their orders at the last minute. The rumors suggested that BOE was experiencing issues with the punch holes for Face ID, resulting in Apple’s decision to reassign orders.

If BOE is able to resolve these issues by the end, they may still receive some orders for units to be manufactured in 2024. However, it remains unclear whether BOE will be able to meet Apple’s standards.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 devices today at 10 AM PDT, and there will be a live stream for viewers. Here’s what we can expect from the standard iPhone 15 phones and the Pro variants.

定義：
– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a display technology that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks by emitting light directly from individual pixels.
– LTPO: Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, a version of thin-film transistor (TFT) technology that allows for improved power efficiency and variable refresh rates on displays.
– LTPS: Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon, a semiconductor material used in some display panels to enhance image quality and reduce power consumption.
– Face ID: Apple’s facial recognition technology used for secure authentication on their devices.

Sources: BBC, The Verge

