Roblox 允許用戶在平台上創建和銷售 3D 商品

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Roblox, the popular kids gaming platform, is expanding its revenue streams by giving users the ability to create and sell a wider variety of digital goods. Subscribers of the platform’s upper-tier premium plans will now have the opportunity to sell 3D goods, in addition to the previously allowed 2D assets like virtual clothing. This move aims to increase engagement and attract more users to the platform.

Previously, users had to apply and win approval to be part of Roblox’s user-generated content (UGC) program in order to sell 3D assets. With this new update, the marketplace is open to all users, providing them with the opportunity to create and sell a greater range of products. Manuel Bronstein, Roblox’s chief product officer, believes that increased creation will lead to increased engagement and user growth.

Roblox’s revenue growth has slowed significantly in recent quarters, prompting the platform to explore new avenues for monetization. The company went public in 2021 with a market cap of $38 billion but has since experienced a decline in stock price and market capitalization. The introduction of the ability to create and sell 3D goods is part of Roblox’s strategy to attract more paid subscribers and generate recurring revenue.

In addition to the expansion of the marketplace, Roblox is also introducing new coding tools for developers. These tools will allow developers to create subscription-based services within their games and experiences, giving them the opportunity to generate recurring revenue from their most dedicated fans. Bronstein mentioned that developers can entice subscribers with benefits like exclusive virtual items.

Furthermore, Roblox is debuting a digital assistant that will help users create content more easily within the platform. This assistant will use a conversational approach to guide users through the creation process, making it more intuitive and accessible for a wider range of users.

Overall, these updates from Roblox are aimed at driving revenue growth and increasing user engagement on the platform. By expanding the types of goods users can create and sell, as well as introducing new monetization tools for developers, Roblox hopes to reignite investor excitement and drive future success.

來源：
– CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/09/roblox-gives-users-with-its-premium-plans-ability-to-sell-3d-goods.html)
– 蓋蒂圖片社

