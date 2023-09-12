城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

保時捷 911 Carrera T：輕量化、純粹的駕駛體驗

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
保時捷 911 Carrera T：輕量化、純粹的駕駛體驗

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is back for the 992-generation and offers a purist’s special driving experience. Inspired by the lightweight 1968 911 T homologation car, the Carrera T is positioned between the standard Carrera and Carrera S models. It features performance-oriented features typically reserved for higher-end 911 models.

Powering the Carrera T is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of eight-speed PDK automatic transmission. The Carrera T weighs about 100 pounds less than the standard Carrera thanks to weight-saving measures such as reduced sound insulation, a rear seat deletion (which can be added back at no cost), lightweight glass, and a smaller battery.

The Carrera T comes equipped with Porsche’s sport-tuned PASM active suspension system, a torque-vectoring limited-slip rear differential, and an active sport exhaust system. It also features a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch wheels, the Sport Chrono package, and optional rear-axle steering. The exterior is distinguished by Agate Gray trim and side decals.

Inside the cabin, the Carrera T offers a no-nonsense approach with sport seats and the option for 18-way adjustable seats or full carbon buckets. While the weight reduction efforts make the cabin noisier, the Carrera T remains an affable daily driver with a comfortable ride and easy maneuverability in traffic.

On the road, the Carrera T delivers exhilarating performance with a sprint to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission or 3.8 seconds with the PDK. Its brilliant chassis, precise steering, and lack of bloat allow for surgical precision and confidence on technical sections, making it highly enjoyable on twisty roads.

While the Carrera T may not reach the track-focused capabilities of Porsche’s GT models, it offers approachability and excitement on the right road. With its lightweight construction and performance features, the Carrera T delivers a pure driving experience for enthusiasts.

Sources: Automotive News, Porsche Cars North America

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論