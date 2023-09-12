城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

前 Meta 主管作為創意合作夥伴加入品牌體驗機構重聚

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
前 Meta 主管作為創意合作夥伴加入品牌體驗機構重聚

Reunion, a start-up brand experience agency, has announced that former APAC Metaverse lead at Meta, Ollie Beeston, has joined the company as partner-creative. Beeston brings a wealth of experience in the development of traditional film craft, virtual production, VR, WebXR, AR, and branded content for leading brands such as Hyundai, Cadbury, Adore Beauty, and Meta’s own Oculus.

Prior to his role at Meta, Beeston worked as an ACD at Clemenger BBDO, where he contributed to notable campaigns for V Energy, Tourism Tasmania, Eclipse, Campbell Arnott’s, and TAB.

The team at Reunion expressed their excitement about Beeston joining the agency, highlighting that his track record aligns perfectly with their data-driven and customer-centric focus. Co-CEO Justin Hind stated, “His proven track record mirrors our commitment to data-driven strategies and customer-centric initiatives.”

Beeston expressed his enthusiasm for joining Reunion, noting that the agency’s customer-driven and data-centric approach is well-suited for the evolving needs of modern audiences. He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Reunion and keen to get stuck into crafting ideas that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement for audiences and brands in equal measure.”

Reunion was founded by Justin Hind and Stephen Knowles, who have extensive experience in performance marketing and digital transformation consulting. They aim to partner with ambitious clients looking to enhance their brand’s accessibility and engagement across all touchpoints and channels.

來源： [Source 1, Source 2]

定義：
1. Metaverse: A collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality.
2. APAC: Asia-Pacific, referring to the region that includes countries in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.
3. ACD: Associate Creative Director, a role in advertising and marketing agencies that involves overseeing and directing the creative process.
4. Clemenger BBDO: An Australian-based advertising agency with a global presence, offering services in creative, branding, and digital marketing.
5. Oculus: A brand of virtual reality headsets developed and manufactured by Meta, formerly known as Facebook Technologies.

來源：
– [來源 1]
– [來源 2]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

南極海冰達到歷史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

環流對地球氣候的影響

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

火星上的惡劣環境和生命潛力

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

韓國科學傳播的興起

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論