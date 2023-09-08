城市生活

美國經濟表現出彈性，申請失業救濟人數減少，消費者支出增加

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The U.S. economy is displaying signs of resilience as jobless claims reach their lowest levels since February, and consumers demonstrate a willingness to spend more on travel and experiences post-COVID. Despite challenges such as the resumption of student loan payments and oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the economy appears to be holding strong.

The services sector in the U.S. experienced a boost in August, and jobless claims unexpectedly decreased the prior week, indicating a tighter job market than anticipated. Despite mixed readings from different sources, the overall economic data has consistently exceeded expectations for several months, providing positive surprises for the economy.

Consumer spending has shifted from goods to services, with individuals investing more in the experiences economy and travel. TSA passenger throughput numbers reveal that travel spending remains strong, with levels at 102% of pre-pandemic levels during the summer months.

However, this resilience will face some upcoming tests. Student loan repayment is set to recommence on October 1, presenting a challenge for consumers. Additionally, households are gradually depleting excess savings, leading to a shift in spending habits. These factors will test the consumer resiliency that has been observed so far.

The strength of the U.S. economy has implications for asset classes, such as the stronger dollar and yields in the treasury market. The Federal Reserve may need to consider the possibility of keeping rates higher for longer in response to the economic strength. Oil prices also come into play, as Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend their production cuts, potentially impacting inflation rates. Analysts suggest that oil prices may remain high or even increase further, posing a challenge to the Fed’s fight against inflation.

Furthermore, the ongoing trade war and tensions between the U.S. and China have affected Apple, with reports of a broadening iPhone ban by the Chinese government. China is one of Apple’s largest markets, accounting for nearly 19% of its overall revenue. The expanding ban signals a potential crackdown, posing a threat to Apple’s market share and revenue from China.

Overall, while the U.S. economy displays resilience and positive indicators, there are challenges ahead in the form of loan repayments, changing spending patterns, and geopolitical tensions. These factors will need to be monitored closely to assess the long-term impact on the economy.

Sources: Yahoo Finance Live

