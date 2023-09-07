城市生活

西班牙政客辭職以提高人們對罕見眼瞼疾病的認識

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A Spanish politician, Rosa Alarcón, has stepped down from her position as a Barcelona city councillor to focus on raising awareness of Meige syndrome, a rare disorder that causes her eyelids to involuntarily close and sometimes remain shut for days. Alarcón was diagnosed with the condition in April 2022, three years after she first experienced symptoms.

The first incident occurred while Alarcón was crossing the street, and her eyelids suddenly closed, leaving her disoriented and vulnerable. Fortunately, a passerby came to her aid and guided her to safety. Initially, she was mistakenly told that she simply had dry eyes, but an extended episode in which her eyes remained shut for 10 days prompted her to seek expert medical advice and obtain a correct diagnosis.

Meige syndrome is a neurological condition characterized by abnormal movement of the eyelids, known as blepharospasm, as well as spasms in the jaw, tongue, and neck. To raise awareness of the challenges faced by the visually impaired, Alarcón began creating TikTok videos, which currently have over 6,000 followers. Some of her videos have been viewed half a million times, with topics ranging from how to use a white cane to navigate without sight to the texture of pavement when crossing the road.

Although she took a five-month break from her position as a councillor upon her diagnosis, Alarcón returned to campaign in the local election for the Catalan Socialist Party. However, she ultimately realized that she needed more time for self-care than council work allowed. Alarcón expressed gratitude to Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni for his support and understanding during this difficult decision.

By stepping down from her political role, Alarcón hopes to reach a larger audience to raise visibility for Meige syndrome and advocate for the needs of the visually impaired. Her dedication to increasing awareness and understanding of the condition showcases her commitment to making a positive impact.

定義：
Meige syndrome: A rare neurological condition characterized by abnormal movement of the eyelids, often accompanied by spasms in the jaw and tongue.
Blepharospasm: Involuntary closure or strong contraction of the eyelids.
TikTok: A social media platform for sharing short videos.

來源：
– El Diario, the digital newspaper

