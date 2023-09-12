城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

高通簽署新協議，向蘋果供應 5G 芯片至 2026 年

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Qualcomm has reached a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips for iPhones until at least 2026. As the leading designer of modem chips that enable phones to connect to mobile data networks, Qualcomm previously signed a supply deal with Apple in 2019, following the resolution of a long-standing legal dispute between the two companies.

The current chip supply agreement between Qualcomm and Apple is set to expire this year, which means that the upcoming iPhones that Apple is expected to announce will be the last to be released under this agreement. However, the new deal ensures that Qualcomm will continue to provide chips for Apple’s phones each year until 2026.

Unfortunately, the specific terms and value of the agreement have not been disclosed by Qualcomm. The chipmaker has only mentioned that the terms are “similar” to the previous supply agreement. Additionally, a patent licensing deal that was signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019 will remain in place until 2025, with the possibility of a two-year extension.

While Apple is actively working on developing its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion in 2019, it remains unclear how quickly Apple plans to transition to using its own chips. Qualcomm has projected that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will utilize its chips by 2026. However, this projection may turn out to be conservative, as Qualcomm’s previous projections for its business with Apple in 2021 were exceeded, with all iPhone 14 models released last year incorporating Qualcomm modems.

This new deal between Qualcomm and Apple is crucial for Apple’s supply chain strategy, particularly in light of the challenges it faces in China. Strengthening supply chains outside of China has become a priority for Apple, and it appears that the company is delaying or scaling back plans to independently produce its own chips in various areas.

Sources: Qualcomm, Hargreaves Lansdown

