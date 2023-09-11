城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

高通延長向蘋果供應 5G 調製解調器的協議

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
高通延長向蘋果供應 5G 調製解調器的協議

Qualcomm has announced an extension of its deal to supply 5G modems for Apple’s smartphones, indicating that Apple is still facing challenges in developing the technology in-house. Since 2018, Apple has been working on creating its own modems, which are responsible for facilitating communication between its devices and cellular networks. This effort is part of Apple’s larger initiative to produce more of its semiconductor components internally rather than relying on external suppliers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm will provide Apple with its chips for the smartphone launches scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026. While the specifics of the deal were not disclosed, Qualcomm stated that they are similar to the original agreement reached in 2019. As the leading chipmaker in 5G technologies, Qualcomm expressed confidence in its long-standing industry leadership.

Apple is Qualcomm’s largest customer, responsible for approximately 25% of its revenue. The expectation was that the upcoming iPhone 15, slated for release on Tuesday, would be one of the final models to utilize Qualcomm’s modems. Apple and Qualcomm had previously been embroiled in high-profile intellectual property and contract disputes worldwide before reaching a settlement in 2019, which included a “multiyear chipset supply agreement.”

However, Apple furthered its modem development plans shortly afterwards by acquiring Intel’s smartphone chip business for $1 billion. This new deal with Qualcomm allows for the possibility of Apple gradually integrating its own chips into its smartphones over the next three years, provided they are ready for deployment.

Notably, Qualcomm’s shares experienced an 8% surge in pre-market trading upon the announcement, eventually settling with a 3% increase in late morning trading. In May 2021, Apple also entered into a multibillion-dollar, multiyear deal with Broadcom for various other 5G components.

定義：
– Modem: A device that enables communication between a computer or smartphone and the internet via a network connection.
– Semiconductor: A material, typically silicon, that possesses electrical conductivity properties between a conductor and an insulator. Used to manufacture various electronic components.
– 5G: The fifth generation of wireless technology, providing faster speeds and improved connectivity compared to previous generations.
– Chipmaker: A company that designs and manufactures integrated circuits (chips) used in electronic devices.

來源：
– 來源文章：未提供 URL
– Qualcomm – Official Website: No URL provided
– Apple – Official Website: No URL provided
– Intel – Official Website: No URL provided
– Broadcom – Official Website: No URL provided

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論