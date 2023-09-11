城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

蘋果擴大 5G 芯片合作夥伴關係，高通股價飆升

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
蘋果擴大 5G 芯片合作夥伴關係，高通股價飆升

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) saw a significant increase in value following the announcement that the company will continue to supply Apple (AAPL) with 5G chips for the iPhone until 2026. This move indicates that Apple is not yet prepared to develop its own chips, suggesting a continued reliance on Qualcomm’s technology.

The extension of the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple comes as no surprise, given the growing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone industry. As the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity increases, the inclusion of 5G chips in Apple’s flagship product ensures that the iPhone remains competitive in the market.

The news of the extended partnership has had a positive impact on Qualcomm’s stock, as investors see the continued collaboration with Apple as a vote of confidence in the company’s technology and future prospects. The surge in share value reflects the market’s optimism towards Qualcomm’s ability to maintain its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, this partnership also provides Apple with a strategic advantage. By relying on Qualcomm’s expertise in 5G chip development, Apple can focus on other areas of its business, such as software and hardware innovation. This collaboration allows Apple to leverage Qualcomm’s extensive knowledge and experience, without having to invest heavily in chip manufacturing capabilities.

Overall, the decision to extend the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple highlights the ongoing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone market. It also underscores the significance of collaboration and specialization in the semiconductor industry, where companies can leverage each other’s strengths to deliver innovative and competitive products.

來源：

– 雅虎財經直播

– Definitions: 5G – the fifth generation of wireless technology that promises significantly faster data speeds and lower latency. It enables a wide range of applications, including IoT devices and autonomous vehicles.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論