蘋果和高通將 5G 調製解調器協議再延長三年

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple and Qualcomm have announced a new agreement that will see Apple continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G modems for at least the next three years. The deal covers iPhone launches in 2024, 2025, and 2026, extending the previous agreement set to expire later this year. This news comes amidst previous speculation that Apple would transition to its own in-house 5G modem solution by 2025.

As Qualcomm’s largest client, Apple is responsible for nearly a quarter of the chipmaker’s revenue. While Apple has been actively involved in developing its own 5G modem, the company has faced legal hurdles due to patents owned by Qualcomm, which are set to expire in 2029 and 2030. Apple’s goal is to develop its own 5G modem, which could be integrated into its A-series System on a Chip (SoC), providing a single-chip solution with significant improvements in battery life and performance.

By extending its agreement with Qualcomm, Apple ensures a reliable source of 5G modems for its future iPhone models. While Apple’s efforts to develop its own modem continue, the company recognizes the importance of Qualcomm’s technology and expertise in the field of 5G connectivity. This collaboration allows Apple to maintain a competitive edge in the smartphone market by leveraging Qualcomm’s industry-leading 5G modem technology.

As the demand for 5G connectivity continues to grow, Apple’s decision to extend its partnership with Qualcomm demonstrates its commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most advanced mobile technology. By working closely with Qualcomm, Apple can leverage their expertise and ensure seamless integration of 5G capabilities into their future iPhone models.

This collaboration between Apple and Qualcomm solidifies their ongoing partnership and reaffirms the industry’s recognition of Qualcomm’s leadership in 5G modem technology. It also showcases Apple’s dedication to innovation and ensuring the best possible user experience for its customers.

– 5G Modem: A modem is a device that enables communication between a computing device and a network. A 5G modem specifically provides connectivity to the latest generation of cellular networks, enabling faster download and upload speeds, improved latency, and enhanced overall network performance.

