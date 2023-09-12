城市生活

國家航空攝影收藏館與 Monmouth Scientific 合作保存寶貴記錄

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The National Collection of Aerial Photography (NCAP) is a renowned repository of historic aerial imagery, encompassing millions of images capturing significant global events and locations. The primary objective of NCAP is to collect and safeguard these valuable records in both digital and physical formats, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

To address the challenges related to handling and conservation, Alan Potts, the Digital Imaging Manager, sought out Monmouth Scientific for a solution to establish a clean environment for the NCAP team’s secure collection management. After relocating to a new facility in Edinburgh, the NCAP team gained the necessary space to tackle these challenges.

Monmouth Scientific identified the Recirculating Fume Cupboard as the optimal solution to meet the team’s requirements. This workspace provides technicians with a safe and efficient environment for tasks such as mold removal from photographic prints and film preparation. The cupboards effectively channel airflow, capturing vapors and confining them within a controlled working area. Clean air is then expelled back into the laboratory through the utilization of Activated Carbon filters.

The use of these recirculating fume cupboards not only ensures a healthier workspace for staff members but also offers cost-saving benefits and contributes to a greener and more sustainable laboratory environment. With the implementation of this new technology and workflow improvements, the NCAP is now able to prioritize critical conservation issues.

Alan Potts, the Digital Imaging Manager, expressed his satisfaction with working with Monmouth Scientific, stating that their guidance and expertise were invaluable in identifying the risks and selecting the appropriate equipment for the job. The partnership has resulted in the development of bespoke solutions that fit the unique application of the NCAP, allowing them to preserve this unique record of world events as seen from above.

Monmouth Scientific is a leader in clean air solutions, specializing in environmentally responsible recirculating technology. Their solutions, including Fume Cupboards, Laminar Flow systems, Biological Safety cabinets, Powder Containment units, and ISO Class Cleanrooms, prioritize personnel safety while minimizing energy consumption. They cater to a diverse range of industries, such as laboratories, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, electronics manufacturers, and aerospace companies.

Overall, this partnership between the National Collection of Aerial Photography and Monmouth Scientific showcases the importance of innovative technologies and practices in ensuring the preservation and accessibility of valuable records for future generations.

來源：
– The National Collection of Aerial Photography (NCAP)
– Monmouth Scientific Limited

By 曼波布雷西亞

