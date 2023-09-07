城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

寶麗來推出高端即時攝影相機寶麗來 I-2

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
寶麗來推出高端即時攝影相機寶麗來 I-2

Polaroid has unveiled its latest addition to the instant photography world, the Polaroid I-2. Priced at $600, the I-2 is a premium camera that combines the nostalgia of analog photography with modern camera technology.

The Polaroid I-2 boasts several impressive features that set it apart from its predecessors, the Polaroid Instant Now and Now+ instant cameras. It comes equipped with Polaroid’s sharpest lens, built-in manual controls, and a LiDAR-driven autofocus system, providing photographers with unparalleled control and clarity in their shots.

One of the standout features of the I-2 is its autofocus lens, which has been designed in collaboration with Japanese optical engineers with extensive experience in analog products. With a three-element f/8 lens, the camera can focus from 1.3 feet to infinity, making it versatile for capturing subjects at different distances. The lens delivers a field of view equivalent to a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera.

The I-2 is compatible with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, making it easy for photographers to find the perfect fit for their shooting needs. Unlike previous models, the I-2 incorporates built-in manual controls, allowing users to have greater control over exposure, shutter speed, aperture, and shooting modes. This opens up a world of creative possibilities for photographers, enabling them to truly express their artistic vision.

In terms of design, the I-2 features an impact-resistant plastic body covered in a premium coating. It has a large, bright optical viewfinder with an integrated display for camera settings. The camera also includes a built-in strobe with an eight-foot range and a 2.5mm jack for external flashes. Its sleek and modern look stays true to the iconic Polaroid aesthetic.

The I-2 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to update firmware and remotely control the camera through a dedicated app. It is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C and can shoot up to 15 packs of instant film. The camera also features a standard tripod mount for added convenience.

To celebrate the launch of the I-2, Polaroid has collaborated with artists for an “Imperfectionists” campaign. Artists Coco Capitán, Kotori Kawashima, and Max Siedentopf were the first photographers to test the new camera, emphasizing the beauty and unpredictability of instant photography.

The Polaroid I-2 is now available for purchase at a price of $599.99.

Sources: Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid press release.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論