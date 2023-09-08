城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

谷歌以新設計和新功能預告 Pixel Watch 2

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
谷歌以新設計和新功能預告 Pixel Watch 2

Google has released a teaser video of the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, revealing some notable differences in design and features. The smartwatch retains a similar overall design to its predecessor, but with a few key updates.

The most noticeable change is the sensor array, which now features a circular design with smaller LEDs compared to the original Pixel Watch’s rectangular optical sensors. Rumors suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 will include the Sense 2’s continuous electrodermal activity sensor, which may explain the redesign.

Another significant update is the addition of an IP68 rating, indicating improved protection against dust and water compared to the original Pixel Watch’s 50m water resistance. The new rating suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 is swim-proof and can withstand water submersion to a certain extent.

Additionally, the crown of the Pixel Watch 2 appears to sit more flush with the screen, eliminating the small cutout found on the original watch. It is speculated that major upgrades for the Pixel Watch 2 may come from software and internal components, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus platform.

Google has announced that preorders for the Pixel Watch 2 will begin on October 4th, coinciding with the company’s Pixel event. With these exciting design changes and anticipated features, tech enthusiasts and wearable device users are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Pixel Watch 2.

Source: Victoria Song, Senior Reporter at The Verge

定義：
1. IP68 rating: The IP68 rating indicates that a device is highly resistant to dust and water, allowing it to be submerged in water for a certain duration without damage.
2. Sensor array: A sensor array is an arrangement of sensors that work together to collect and process data, enabling various features and functionalities in a device.
3. Electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor: An electrodermal activity sensor measures the electrical conductivity of the skin, which can provide insights into physiological and emotional states.

Note: This article is based on information from a source article but does not include any URLs or images from the original article.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論