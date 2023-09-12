城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

IBM 擴大與 Parle 產品的合作以推動數字化轉型

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
IBM 擴大與 Parle 產品的合作以推動數字化轉型

IBM has announced an expansion of its partnership with Parle Products, a leading biscuit brand in India, to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey. By leveraging cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Parle has been able to improve operational efficiencies and optimize overall IT infrastructure.

Prior to their collaboration with IBM in 2014, Parle faced challenges in their intricate supply and distribution network due to non-differentiated strategies across products and channels. This led to service-level limitations and increased costs. However, with the support of IBM Consulting, Parle has successfully reduced sourcing costs, enhanced sales forecast accuracy, and lowered the cost to serve.

Sanjay Joshi, CIO of Parle Products, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “With IBM Consulting, we are poised to unlock newer avenues of growth and remain at the forefront of industry evolution.” The collaboration with IBM has helped Parle streamline numerous functions, including procurement transformation, supply chain evolution, and HR transformation.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner of IBM Consulting in India and South Asia, highlighted the importance of leveraging cloud and AI technologies in today’s competitive business landscape. He emphasized that these transformative technologies are essential for meeting customer demands and improving the overall business operations.

By leveraging IBM’s cloud and AI capabilities, Parle Products has been able to drive digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. With this partnership, Parle aims to further enhance its market presence and create new opportunities for growth.

來源：
——IBM
– Parle Products

定義：
– Cloud: Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage, servers, databases, software, and analytics over the internet.
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is a branch of computer science that aims to develop machines capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, and problem-solving.

Note: This article was written based on information from the source article and additional information provided by the assistant. No direct URLs were included, and any quotes from the original article were paraphrased.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論