父母為患有罕見心臟缺陷的女兒準備了一場聚會

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sue and Katie O’Leary-Hall, parents of four-year-old Rose, said their final goodbyes to their daughter on September 4th, just before she was scheduled to begin school. Rose, from Pool-in-Wharfedale, had a terminal heart defect known as Interrupted Aortic Arch, an extremely rare condition that affects one in 50,000 babies.

Rose had recently undergone a complex surgical procedure in hopes of repairing her heart, a procedure that her parents and the thousands of supporters rallying behind her had believed would change her life. Unfortunately, Rose’s heart was too damaged from her condition, and the surgery was not successful.

Sue described Rose as a powerhouse, saying she had overcome incredible adversity throughout her life. Sue and Katie are devastated by the loss of their energetic and lively daughter.

In Rose’s honor, the family has decided not to hold a traditional funeral but instead to throw a party. They want to celebrate Rose’s life and remember her love for swishy dresses, dungarees, and dancing to Shakira.

Sue and Katie have a son, Will, who was carried by Sue. Rose was carried by Katie after they successfully underwent IVF treatment, which depleted their savings. Because Sue had already given birth to a child, they were not eligible for NHS treatment. During a routine scan, doctors discovered Rose’s heart defect and informed the couple that their daughter’s chances of survival beyond a week were slim.

At three days old, Rose underwent the Norwood Procedure, followed by a challenging 17-day battle for her life. Rose once again defied the odds when she survived a stroke and another operation at ten months old.

In August of this year, Rose finally reached a point where she was strong enough for the necessary heart operation. While the surgery initially seemed successful, surgeons discovered that Rose had no electrical impulses in her heart. She required additional operations, including the placement of a pacemaker.

Unfortunately, Rose’s heart began to bleed four days after the surgery. Despite the surgeons’ efforts to repair the damage, more complications arose. Rose’s kidneys failed, and she was kept on life support until it was determined that there was nothing more that could be done.

The financial burden of Rose’s passing adds to the family’s emotional distress. A crowdfunding page has been created to help with the costs of Rose’s party and to support Sue and Katie during this difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received from the staff at Martin House hospice, who enabled them to spend time with Rose after she passed away.

