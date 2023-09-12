城市生活

人們擔心人工智能軟件被用來製作兒童性虐待材料

By加布里埃爾博塔

A safety watchdog, the Internet Watch Foundation, has warned that paedophiles are using freely available artificial intelligence (AI) software to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Offenders are reportedly utilizing open source AI models to manipulate photos of celebrity children or known victims in order to produce new illegal content. These discussions are taking place on online forums frequented by sex offenders, particularly on the dark web. The availability of open source AI technology allows users to download and modify the software, making it more difficult to combat the issue.

Dan Sexton, the Chief Technical Officer at the Internet Watch Foundation, explains that offenders are utilizing the open source software to generate realistic images of child sexual abuse. They are sharing AI models, guides, and tips to create this illegal material. Discussions on these forums have revolved around using images of celebrity children, publicly available photos of children, or images of known child abuse victims to produce new abusive content.

The fear is that the use of AI software will make it harder to identify and assist real-life victims, as photorealistic images of CSAM are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from actual abuse material. Additionally, the sheer volume of AI-generated imagery could lead to wider consumption of such content. The Internet Watch Foundation has already investigated several reports of webpages containing suspected AI-generated CSAM material.

The UK government recognizes the severity of this issue and plans to address it through the forthcoming online safety bill. Social media platforms will be required to prevent AI-generated CSAM from being shared on their platforms. Meanwhile, experts in the field of AI are discussing the challenges posed by open source versus closed source systems. Closed source systems may lack transparency and potentially harm competition, while open source systems can be difficult to control once deployed.

In conclusion, the use of AI software by paedophiles to create CSAM is a concerning trend. It highlights the need for stricter regulations and measures to prevent the spread of such illegal material. The involvement of social media platforms and the forthcoming online safety bill are steps in the right direction, but ongoing efforts are necessary to combat this public health epidemic.

來源：
– Internet Watch Foundation
–英國廣播公司

