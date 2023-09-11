城市生活

Oscar Health 任命新高管來推動增長和戰略

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New York-based health insurance company Oscar Health has announced two key executive appointments to bolster its leadership team. Kerry Sain has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of +Oscar, while Steven Kelmar takes on the role of Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO.

Oscar Health launched +Oscar in 2021, a platform that offers provider-sponsored and regional health plans the same services and technological capabilities as larger health plans. In her prior role as Chief Commercial Growth Officer for Aetna, Sain oversaw the commercial markets medical business. In her new role at +Oscar, Sain will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Kelmar, who previously held leadership roles at Aetna and CVS Health, brings a wealth of experience to Oscar Health. As Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President at Aetna, he led the office of the chairman and CEO, while also serving in various strategic and implementation roles. At Oscar Health, Kelmar will play a key role in guiding the company’s corporate strategy and executive management processes.

Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health, expressed his confidence in Kelmar’s leadership, stating, “Steve brings an incredible track record of accelerating business value creation and performance.” He added that Kelmar’s experience and alignment with the company’s mission will be instrumental in driving growth and achieving key strategic targets.

In addition to Oscar Health, other healthcare companies have made notable executive appointments. Shannon Werb has been appointed as CEO of Array Behavioral Care, a virtual psychiatry and therapy platform. Dr. Sara Gotheridge takes on the role of Chief Medical Officer, while Ben Schlang will serve as Chief Financial Officer. These executives bring their extensive backgrounds in healthcare to Array Behavioral Care, ensuring the delivery of high-quality clinical services and effective financial management.

Meanwhile, Elucid, a Boston-based medical technology company specializing in AI-enabled imaging analysis software for cardiovascular disease, has hired Windi Hary as the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Management. Hary’s expertise in regulatory design and filings, as well as quality management across international jurisdictions, will be valuable assets in advancing Elucid’s mission to combat cardiovascular disease.

These executive appointments reflect the commitment of healthcare organizations to strengthening their leadership teams and driving growth through strategic initiatives.

