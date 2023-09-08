城市生活

Oppo A2 Pro: Leaked Specs and Launch Date

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
According to leaked information on Weibo, Oppo is set to launch the rumored Oppo A2 Pro smartphone in China soon. The expected launch date is September 15. While Oppo has not yet confirmed any details officially, the leaked specifications have generated excitement among smartphone enthusiasts.

The Oppo A2 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with a powerful 5,000mAh battery and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The renders of the phone show a circular camera island housing a triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Oppo A2 Pro is showcased in a sleek Black color option.

In terms of recent releases, Oppo launched the Oppo A38 in India, priced under Rs. 15,000. The Oppo A38 boasts an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, and a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of up to 720 nits. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

While awaiting official confirmation from Oppo, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Oppo A2 Pro and its potential cutting-edge features and specifications.

Source: Leaked information on Weibo.

