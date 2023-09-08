城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Twitch 上的病毒遊戲 Only Up 已從 Steam 下架

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Twitch 上的病毒遊戲 Only Up 已從 Steam 下架

The popular viral game, Only Up, which gained immense popularity on Twitch over the summer, has been removed from the Steam platform. The creator of the game, known as SCKR Games, expressed a desire to move on from the game due to the stress it caused.

Only Up gained a significant following on Twitch with its unique take on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. The game featured philosophical narrations and challenging platforming as players attempted to climb their way up various floating objects and environments.

Despite its success on Twitch, Only Up faced criticism for its inclusion of NFT references, the absence of gameplay features like a save function, and accusations of using copyrighted assets from another developer. These controversies led to the game being temporarily taken down from Steam in July before it returned.

In an update post, the solo developer of Only Up acknowledged their mistakes and expressed a desire to put the game behind them. They cited the stress the game had caused and the need for peace of mind and healing. The developer plans to take a pause and continue their education while working on their next game, tentatively titled Kith. This new project will have a different concept, genre, and setting, focusing on cinematography. The developer also expressed a desire to work with a small team to improve their game design skills.

True to their announcement, Only Up is no longer available for purchase on Steam. However, those who have already bought the game can still download and play it. With nearly 13,000 reviews, Only Up maintains a mostly positive rating.

來源：

– Original Article: [Insert source URL]
– Definitions: Twitch – a live streaming platform for gamers;
NFT – Non-Fungible Token, a digital asset with unique ownership recorded on a blockchain platform;
Steam – a digital distribution platform for video games.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Apple 收購瑞典古典音樂廠牌 BIS Records

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

如何解決 Wordle 和其他有用的提示

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

您可以擁有 Sebastien Loeb 的定制邁凱倫 675LT Spider

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

最新消息

釋放潛力：石墨烯和納米材料如何改變包裝

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Apple 收購瑞典古典音樂廠牌 BIS Records

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現不規則海膽在深海穩定定居的化石證據

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

《戰地 2》專家揭示了用於遠距離的新元 AR

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論