城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

OnePlus 為 OnePlus 14 推出 Android 11 公開 Beta 計劃

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
OnePlus 為 OnePlus 14 推出 Android 11 公開 Beta 計劃

OnePlus has recently introduced its first Open Beta program for Android 14, allowing OnePlus 11 owners to test the update before its official release. The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1, based on Android 14, is now available for download from OnePlus’ website.

The Open Beta program provides users with the opportunity to experience the new features and improvements of OxygenOS 14. However, since this is the first Open Beta build, some features may not be available right away. OnePlus assures that more features will be included in subsequent versions of the update.

Currently, Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 11 and is available in select regions such as North America and India (with a limited number of testers). Unfortunately, users in Europe will not have access to the Open Beta update. To install the update, users can download the necessary files from OnePlus’ website and use the built-in manual update tool in OxygenOS. It’s important to note that reverting back to Android 13 requires a factory reset.

Originally, OnePlus had announced that OxygenOS 14 would bring performance enhancements through the “Trinity Engine” and was scheduled to launch on September 25. However, Google’s unexpected delay of Android 14 for Pixel phones indicates that OnePlus may also miss their intended release date. OnePlus has yet to address this potential delay.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

定義：
– Open Beta program: A software testing phase where users can try out a pre-release version of the update and provide feedback before the official release.
Sources: OnePlus Community forums

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論