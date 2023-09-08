城市生活

Only Up 的創建者以壓力為由從 Steam 下架遊戲

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The ultra-challenging indie game, Only Up, has been taken down from Steam by its creator due to the overwhelming stress it has caused. Developed by SCKR Games, the game had previously faced accusations of copyright violations related to certain in-game assets. Despite its popularity among YouTubers and Twitch streamers, the creator decided to delist the game from the Valve storefront, expressing a desire to move on from it.

At its peak, Only Up attracted around 280,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, and a video by YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins, known as ‘IShowSpeed,’ garnered 5.6 million views within just two months.

However, the stresses associated with the game’s development led the creator to remove it from Steam. In a statement, the developer, operating under the studio name SCKR Games, admitted to making mistakes and expressed the need for mental peace and healing.

Being a solo developer, the creator described Only Up as their first foray into game development, done out of creativity and personal testing. They mentioned that the game had caused them significant stress over the months and that they wanted to put it behind them. Consequently, Only Up has been removed from Steam and will no longer be available for purchase.

The creator has now set their sights on a new game called Kith. This project aims to provide them with peace of mind and an opportunity to continue their education in game design. With a focus on realism, cinematography, and a different genre and setting, they hope to work alongside a small team and significantly improve their game design skills.

While Only Up had received a ‘mostly positive’ rating with over 12,000 user reviews on Steam, the game has now been designated as ‘not available’ and cannot be purchased. However, the game’s description and player data sections on its Steam page are still accessible.

