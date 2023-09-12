城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Nvidia 更新驅動程序以提高 RTX 30 和 40 系列 GPU 的 Starfield 性能

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Nvidia 更新驅動程序以提高 RTX 30 和 40 系列 GPU 的 Starfield 性能

Nvidia has announced an automatic over-the-air update that will enhance Starfield performance for users with RTX 30- and 40-series graphics cards. The update includes the implementation of Resizable BAR technology, which boosts performance for the latest GPUs. In testing scenarios, Nvidia found that GeForce RTX 40-series desktop GPUs experienced an average 5 percent increase in performance after the update.

To ensure compatibility, the update will be applied to both the existing 537.17 drivers and the newly released 537.34 drivers. Alongside this update, Nvidia has also introduced one-click optimal settings for Starfield, simplifying the process of selecting the best settings for the user’s specific system. Additionally, the company has addressed the GPU profile issue for the Microsoft Store version of Starfield.

This update comes shortly after Digital Foundry reported that Starfield performed significantly better on AMD GPUs in comparison to Nvidia and Intel GPUs. Digital Foundry discovered issues specifically related to Intel CPUs and noted a substantial 46 percent performance gap between AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 in Starfield. It remains to be seen whether the Resizable BAR profile update will help to bridge the performance gap identified by Digital Foundry.

In conclusion, Nvidia’s automatic over-the-air update for its drivers aims to improve Starfield performance on RTX 30- and 40-series GPUs. By implementing Resizable BAR and introducing one-click optimal settings, Nvidia aims to enhance the gaming experience for Starfield players. While previous reports highlighted performance discrepancies between Nvidia, Intel, and AMD GPUs, this update seeks to address those issues and bring a more consistent gaming experience across different hardware setups.

來源：
– [文章來源]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

南極海冰達到歷史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

環流對地球氣候的影響

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

火星上的惡劣環境和生命潛力

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

韓國科學傳播的興起

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論