城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

諾基亞 X30 5G 在印度大幅降價：以下是您需要了解的信息

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
諾基亞 X30 5G 在印度大幅降價：以下是您需要了解的信息

Nokia has recently announced a significant price cut for its Nokia X30 5G smartphone in India. The company has reduced the price of the phone by Rs. 12,000, making it more accessible to consumers. The Nokia X30 5G comes with impressive specifications and features, making it a desirable option for smartphone users.

The Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, ensuring ample space for all your files and applications.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia X30 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel PureView primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X30 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Additionally, it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

The Nokia X30 5G is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This means you can quickly recharge your device and stay connected throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

With its sleek design, impressive specifications, and now affordable price, the Nokia X30 5G offers great value for money. It is available in Cloudy Blue and Ice White color options.

來源：
– Nokia X30 5G price in India slashed by Rs. 12,000, now available with a discount [Source Name]
– [來源名稱]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論