城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

諾基亞 G42 5G：定價和新顏色選項

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
諾基亞 G42 5G：定價和新顏色選項

Nokia G42 5G, the latest smartphone in the G series, is set to be launched in India next week. HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia, has teased the pricing of the device through its official India X handle on Twitter. The teaser suggests that the phone will be priced below Rs. 18,999 and might come in two memory variants. Additionally, Nokia has introduced a new So Pink color option for the Nokia G42 5G in global markets outside India.

The Nokia G42 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable with the help of a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13 and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades and monthly security updates for the next three years.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia G42 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

The Nokia G42 5G has already been released in select global markets with So Purple and Grey color options, and now it will be offered in the new So Pink color variant. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the new color option will be available in India.

The smartphone will be available for sale exclusively through Amazon India, with the launch scheduled for September 11.

來源：

  • Source: Nokia G42 5G will go official in India next week

定義：

  • X – Formerly known as Twitter
  • SOC – System on a Chip
  • LCD – 液晶顯示器
  • GHz – Gigahertz
  • RAM – 隨機存取存儲器
  • GB – Gigabyte
  • mAh – Milliampere hour

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論