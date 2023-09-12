城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

分析師表示，蘋果不太可能在 2024 年之前推出新 iPad

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
分析師表示，蘋果不太可能在 2024 年之前推出新 iPad

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is now unlikely to launch new iPads until 2024. This news comes just hours before Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineup.

Last week, Kuo also stated that there will be no new MacBooks until next year. With the exception of a possible iMac refresh, it seems that Apple will not have many new hardware products to announce for the remainder of the year.

Initially, it was anticipated that Apple would hold an October event to introduce the first round of M3 Apple Silicon Macs and an updated iPad Air. However, both Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have reported that this event is likely off the table. The new Macs are now expected to debut in spring 2024 instead of fall 2023.

Gurman previously mentioned that the iPad Air update was still on track, but Kuo’s latest comment casts doubt on the timing of this release as well.

Overall, it appears that Apple’s focus in terms of hardware releases will be on the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. The iPad Pro update will have to wait until 2024, and other anticipated releases may be postponed as well.

來源：
– Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter: @mingchikuo)
——彭博社

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

南極海冰達到歷史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

環流對地球氣候的影響

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

火星上的惡劣環境和生命潛力

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

韓國科學傳播的興起

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論