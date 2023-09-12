Santa Cruz 推出 Heckler SL：行程 150 毫米的輕量級 eMTB

城市生活

Santa Cruz has entered the lightweight electric mountain bike market with the launch of the Heckler SL. This new bike features 150mm of rear-wheel travel and is designed to tackle the whole mountain. It is equipped with Fazua’s Ride 60 motor and an integrated 430Wh battery, providing a boost up the hills. The Heckler SL is aimed at those who want a more trail bike-like experience with a little extra assistance on the climbs.

The Fazua Ride 60 electric bike motor is at the heart of the Heckler SL, delivering a maximum torque of 60Nm and 450W of peak power. The motor offers three power settings – Breeze, River, and Rocket – which can be customized in Fazua’s app. The battery life and power settings are displayed on a top-tube LED display, which also features a USB-C port for charging devices.

Santa Cruz claims that the Heckler SL, with its smaller and lighter motor and 430Wh battery, offers the same range as a full-power eMTB with a 630Wh battery. The non-removable battery eliminates the need for latches or covers, resulting in a compact down-tube design with a smaller internal diameter.

The Heckler SL is available in five sizes, from small to extra-extra-large, and five build options. Prices start at £6,699 and go up to £11,999. International pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Overall, Santa Cruz’s Heckler SL offers riders a lightweight eMTB option with enough power and range to conquer any mountain, while still maintaining the feel and handling of a traditional trail bike.

定義：
– eMTB: An electric mountain bike, which is equipped with a motor to provide assistance with pedaling.
– Torque: A measure of the force that causes an object to rotate around an axis.
– Wh: Watt-hour, a unit of energy measurement used for batteries and electric systems.
– USB-C: A universal serial bus (USB) interface that supports faster data transfer and higher power output.
– LED: Light-emitting diode, a type of light source commonly used in electronic devices.

