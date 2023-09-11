城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

Google Camera app version 9.0 has been released with a new user interface and modes. Initially appearing on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update has now started making its way to other Pixel devices. However, it seems that the update requires Android 14, as it needs Android SDK 34 as a minimum requirement.

The update was shared on the Google News Telegram channel, along with an APK file that users can install on their Pixel phones. It should be noted that this update may only work on devices running the Android 14 Beta since the stable version of Android 14 is not yet available.

Some of the new features in Google Camera 9.0 include a switch to easily flip between photo and video modes, specific capture modes for each mode, quick settings accessed through swipe gestures, and a redesigned layout with flip-flopped gallery and selfie buttons. The update also introduces a new themed icon.

The version number for this update is 9.0.115.561695573.37. Based on the Android 14 requirement, it is likely that the official release of this camera update will coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 or when stable Android 14 becomes available. It is not clear where this build originated from, but it is now available for download.

If you are interested in trying out the new Google Camera 9.0, you can download it using the link provided by the Google News Telegram channel.

Sources: Google News (Telegram)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論