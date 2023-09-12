新極限競速：從汽車收集到汽車進步的轉變

With less than one month until its release, Turn 10 has revealed new gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Forza Motorsport at the recent Forza Monthly stream. However, the most intriguing aspect of the stream is how Turn 10 is positioning the game as a departure from typical car collecting games, despite offering over 500 cars at launch.

According to Dan Greenwalt, the General Manager of Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport is not about simply collecting cars over time but about collecting cars that hold personal significance. Each player has the freedom to choose a set of cars that matter to them, creating a sense of community through discussions, debates, and skill-based competition.

This approach is a deliberate response to the game’s design. In Forza Motorsport, every car has its own car mastery level that players must increase by actively driving it. XP is earned through cornering speed, measured against the game’s pre-calculated theoretical best for the car. Unlocking performance upgrades requires players to raise this car mastery level. The focus on individual car progression sets Forza Motorsport apart as a unique “Car-PG,” requiring players to invest time and effort into intimately knowing each vehicle they drive.

Chris Esaki, the game director, stated that this shift in game design is the reason why Forza Motorsport dropped the number and is not titled Forza Motorsport 8. The team has completely reimagined the core gameplay and design philosophies, aiming to cultivate players’ passion for cars through the power of play, community building, skill development, and competition.

Forza Motorsport (2023) will feature over 500 cars and 20 tracks at launch, with additional content planned as free updates, including the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), and will be included in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from its release on October 10.

This new era of Forza Motorsport presents a departure from the series’ past focus on car collection, emphasizing the importance of car progression and player engagement. Turn 10’s bold design decisions aim to provide a fresh and immersive experience for Forza fans, inviting them to embrace this unique philosophy rather than solely judging the game as a car collecting simulator.

