城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple 即將舉行的產品活動：期待什麼

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 即將舉行的產品活動：期待什麼

Apple is set to host its regular product event on Tuesday, where it is highly anticipated that the company will announce its latest smartphones. While some details about the upcoming iPhones have been leaked, Apple is known for surprising its audience with unexpected announcements. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website and is scheduled to begin at 6pm Irish time.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the highlight of the event. Four different models are anticipated: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The screen sizes are expected to remain the same as previous models, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The Pro models may undergo a redesign, potentially featuring a lighter and thinner design with a switch from stainless steel to titanium. The camera capabilities are also expected to improve, with a possible periscope camera in the Pro Max model, allowing for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Another significant change in the iPhone 15 lineup is the expected transition from the lightning charging port to USB C. This change is motivated by the EU’s push for standardized charging ports and is likely to be implemented across all iPhone 15 models. The mute switch on the side of the iPhone may also undergo a transformation, potentially becoming an action button for assigning shortcuts.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple may introduce updates to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the AirPods. The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to receive small improvements, including the new S9 chip for better performance and potentially improved battery life. Details about the Ultra series of Apple’s adventure-focused watch remain scarce. As for the AirPods, any updates are likely to focus on the case, particularly the replacement of the lightning connector with USB C. It is also speculated that an update for the AirPods Max, which have not been updated since their launch in 2020, may be on the horizon due to the EU’s USB C requirement for headphones by 2024.

來源：
– Apple issues emergency patch after Pegasus spyware breach
– European shares fall again as Apple weighs on US equities
– Why iPhone design is no longer the gold standard for usability
– Fintan O’Toole: Murky links between your iPhone, our tax take and companies drilling in Carlow

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論