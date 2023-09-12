城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

《NBA 2K24》受到嚴厲批評並躋身 Steam 評分不佳遊戲行列

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《NBA 2K24》受到嚴厲批評並躋身 Steam 評分不佳遊戲行列

The release of NBA 2K24 has resulted in a wave of negative feedback from the gaming community, earning it a place among the worst-rated games on Steam. Players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the game’s new badge regression system and the inclusion of the Shooting Slump mechanic, considering them to be some of the franchise’s most disappointing additions.

One significant issue, particularly for PC players, is that the PC version of the game does not come with the next-gen features available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As a result, PC players will have a limited set of features compared to their console counterparts.

The negative reception of NBA 2K24 is evident in its user ratings on Steam. As of now, the game is the second lowest-rated game on the platform, with a staggering 90.1% of user reviews giving it a negative rating. Out of 2,928 reviews, only 9.9% were positive, making it one of the most negatively reviewed games on Steam, similar to the infamous review bombing of Overwatch 2.

Many of the negative reviews highlight the disappointment of PC players due to the lack of new features. Several users believe that NBA 2K24 is a mere copy-and-paste of the previous year’s game, lacking innovation and perpetuating inequality and mistreatment towards PC and Steam players.

PC players will miss out on various additions found in the game, including Crossplay, the ability to start a career in the WNBA, and MyNBA. This exclusion further contributes to the frustrations expressed by the community.

It remains to be seen how the developers will address these concerns and whether they will make any changes to improve the gaming experience for NBA 2K24 players, particularly those on the PC platform.

來源：
– Steam 250 (no URL provided)
– Author: Jeremy Gan

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論