Nora：明亮寬敞的前驅住宅

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Nora by Calbridge Homes is a 2,013-square-foot front-drive single-family home that showcases the importance of natural light in home design. Located in Fireside, Cochrane, this model home is designed to maximize sunlight, particularly on its main floor.

The open-concept main level of the Nora features open-riser stairs and a railing style that allows light to flow freely. Well-positioned windows, including those on two sides of a corner in the great room, bring warmth and a cheerful ambiance to the space. The great room itself is 13 feet by 14 feet 10 inches and features a captivating box-shaped fireplace with stylish full-height tile surround.

In the centrally located L-shaped kitchen, an island with an eating bar that seats at least three people provides both functionality and convenience. Stainless steel appliances, including a french door fridge, add a touch of modernity to the space. Ample storage is available in the abundance of cabinets and the walk-through pantry, ensuring that every kitchen item has its own place. The pantry connects to a mudroom with access to the attached garage, making grocery unloading a breeze.

On the second floor, large windows in the bonus room and master ensuite provide natural light and beautiful views. The bonus room is front-facing and offers views of the front yard, as well as an open-to-below feature overlooking the foyer. Two secondary bedrooms are equally sized, eliminating any disputes among children over sleeping arrangements. They are supported by a spacious full bathroom with a vanity featuring two sinks beneath a full-width mirror.

The Nora offers not only a functional and well-designed home, but also a bright and inviting living space that maximizes the benefits of natural light.

