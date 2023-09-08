城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

美國宇航局太空發射系統火箭成本被批評為不可持續且難以承受

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局太空發射系統火箭成本被批評為不可持續且難以承受

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a crucial component of the agency’s Artemis Moon program, has been facing increasing criticism for its soaring costs. A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that the SLS program has gone over budget by $6 billion and is deemed unsustainable and unaffordable.

The SLS rocket, which launched on November 16, 2022, for the Artemis 1 mission, aims to send a crewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon and eventually facilitate the first crewed landing on the lunar surface. However, the GAO report accused NASA of lacking transparency regarding the true cost of the program. It highlighted that NASA did not plan to measure production costs to monitor the affordability of the SLS rocket, despite plans to continue producing multiple components for future launches.

The report criticized NASA for not establishing cost and schedule baselines for the Artemis program, instead relying on a rolling 5-year estimate of production and operations costs. Consequently, ongoing production costs and other expenses following the launch of Artemis 1 were not closely monitored.

The projected cost of each SLS rocket has exceeded the budget by $144 million through Artemis 4, resulting in a single Artemis launch costing at least $4.2 billion. NASA officials admitted that the current cost levels are unaffordable and unsustainable for their Artemis missions.

In an effort to reduce the cost, NASA is implementing strategies such as stabilizing the flight schedule, achieving learning curve efficiencies, encouraging innovation, and adjusting acquisition strategies. The agency is also considering operating SLS under a launch service model, where it would purchase future launches and payload capabilities from a contractor.

The future of the SLS rocket is crucial for NASA’s planned return to the Moon, but changes may be necessary to ensure its affordability and effectiveness. NASA is yet to define specific program-level cost-saving goals and is still evaluating the impact of its cost-reduction strategies.

來源：
– Government Accountability Office (GAO)
– NASA’s Artemis Moon program
– 吉茲莫多

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論