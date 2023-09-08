城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Nanoprecise 推出世界上第一個光能收集預測維護傳感器

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Nanoprecise 推出世界上第一個光能收集預測維護傳感器

Nanoprecise Sci Corp has launched a groundbreaking sensor called MachineDoctor™ LUX, which is the world’s first light energy harvesting sensor that complies with Zone 0 regulations. This innovative sensor not only enhances efficiency and precision but also addresses the need for sustainable solutions in industrial monitoring.

MachineDoctor LUX is designed to function seamlessly in both indoor and outdoor environments by harnessing power from ambient light sources. This eliminates the need for battery replacements, reducing the overall environmental impact of the sensor. With its Smart Power Management system, the sensor combines light energy harvesting through solar panels with a long-life Lithium-Ion battery, ensuring uninterrupted data collection even in low-light conditions. Its dual power system makes it self-sustainable, with a lifespan of up to 10 years.

According to Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO at Nanoprecise Sci Corp, the MachineDoctor LUX sensor represents their commitment to innovation and sustainability. By operating off ambient light, the sensor enhances operational efficiency and supports customers and partners in their efforts towards a greener future.

The versatility of the MachineDoctor LUX sensor extends beyond its energy efficiency. With cellular connectivity via e-sim and a non-intrusive installation process, the sensor is suitable for a wide range of applications. It empowers businesses to access real-time data insights without the limitations of battery dependency.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp specializes in AI-based predictive maintenance solutions, enabling early detection of machine operation changes. Their focus is on reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants by implementing AI and IIoT technology. Nanoprecise is a leading provider of energy efficiency and health analytics platform for industrial assets.

Contact: Suraj Pisharody

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論