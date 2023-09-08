城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

艾德·布恩 (Ed Boon) 揭曉尚格·雲頓 (Jean-Claude Van Damme) 為《真人快打 1》中約翰尼·凱奇 (Johnny Cage) 設計的皮膚

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
艾德·布恩 (Ed Boon) 揭曉尚格·雲頓 (Jean-Claude Van Damme) 為《真人快打 1》中約翰尼·凱奇 (Johnny Cage) 設計的皮膚

Ed Boon, co-creator of the popular video game franchise Mortal Kombat, made a special appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones. During the interview, Boon unveiled the first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1.

The inclusion of Van Damme in the game has been a long time coming. Boon revealed that they had tried multiple times in the past to secure Van Damme’s involvement, but finally hit the jackpot this time. Not only did they manage to get the iconic actor’s likeness, but they also obtained his voice for the character.

The sneak peek of the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin showcased the actor as he appeared in the classic film “Bloodsport” from 1988, complete with his signature muscular physique.

Boon expressed his excitement about finally being able to include Van Damme in the game after nearly three decades. He had always wanted to create a game based on the actor, dating back to the early days of Mortal Kombat. Although they had reached out to Van Damme’s team at the time, they didn’t receive a response, which Boon understands given their young and ambitious nature.

The evolution of the game over the years played a major role in making this dream collaboration possible. Boon acknowledged that the scope of Mortal Kombat has grown significantly since its inception, transforming from a small passion project to a massive creative endeavor and successful video game franchise.

However, with the growth of the franchise, Boon also admitted that there are some drawbacks. Working on a larger scale means that ideas take longer to come to fruition and require approval from multiple parties. In the old days, when the team was smaller, they could see their ideas come to life almost immediately.

Mortal Kombat 1 is being developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. The highly anticipated title is set to be released on September 19 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

來源：
– Hot Ones: N / A
– Mortal Kombat 1: N / A

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論